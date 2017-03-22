Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the third quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 285,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,786,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) opened at 11.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.47.

About Telefonica

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. The Company’s segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica UK and Telefonica Hispanoamerica.

