Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Teck Resources (NASDAQ:TECK) traded up 5.23% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,021 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company, engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company operates through five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. Through its interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile and Peru, the Company exports seaborne steelmaking coal and produces mined zinc.

