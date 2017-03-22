Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Teck Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:TECK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TECK. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Teck Resources (NASDAQ:TECK) opened at 20.44 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company, engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company operates through five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. Through its interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile and Peru, the Company exports seaborne steelmaking coal and produces mined zinc.

