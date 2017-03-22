Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TCK.B) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, FBR & Co upgraded Teck Resources from a “marketperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) traded up 4.183% on Wednesday, reaching $21.295. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062,961 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.096 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $33.76.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company, engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company operates through five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. Through its interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile and Peru, the Company exports seaborne steelmaking coal and produces mined zinc.

