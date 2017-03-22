TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share’s (FTI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) opened at 31.86 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Peter Mellbye sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $334,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,547 shares in the company, valued at $876,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Scott sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,019,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,597.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 4,328.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,108,000 after buying an additional 4,154,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,259,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 295.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,351,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,757,000 after buying an additional 1,756,327 shares in the last quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter valued at about $40,203,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter valued at about $37,838,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

