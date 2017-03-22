TD Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW)

Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) (NYSE:SLW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a C$30.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.83.

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) traded up 8.36% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,290 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 899.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

About Silver Wheaton Corp.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. It has entered into over 19 long-term purchase agreements and approximately two early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold, relating to over 30 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquires silver and gold production at various mines.

