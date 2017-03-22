TD Securities Increases First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Price Target to C$21.00

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Wednesday. Paradigm Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.91.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. 1,770,397 shares of the company were exchanged. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.34 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

About First Quantum Minerals Limited

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the production of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities, including exploration and development. The Company’s segments include individual mine development projects or mine operations and the Corporate & other segment. The Corporate & other segment is responsible for the evaluation and acquisition of mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance and corporate administration.

