Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) traded down 2.0901% on Tuesday, hitting $64.0135. 456,746 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.1863 and a beta of 0.57. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $62.67 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.61. The business earned $166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 618.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.23%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $174,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $352,182.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (TRG) is a partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

