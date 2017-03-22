Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) traded down 1.39% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. 567,161 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 60.55%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 15,645 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $533,963.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,780.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,645 shares of company stock worth $944,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 79.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at $8,220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at $288,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of approximately 34 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 11.7 million square feet.

