Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGYP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Rodman & Renshaw boosted their price target on Synergy Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) traded down 4.194% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.455. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161,906 shares. The company’s market cap is $993.98 million. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.49) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (Synergy) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s GI platform includes two lead product candidates: plecanatide and dolcanatide. It is engaged in the discovery, research and development involving uroguanylin analogs for the treatment of functional GI disorders and inflammatory bowel disease.

