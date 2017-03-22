Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Stake Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Synaptics, worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics, during the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics, during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics, during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics, during the third quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics, by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 114,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) opened at 47.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics, (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. Synaptics, had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post $4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Northland Securities raised shares of Synaptics, from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics, from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Synaptics, in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Synaptics, in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics, presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

In other news, insider Rick Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Wajid Ali sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $27,169.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,033.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics, Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

