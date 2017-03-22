Swift Transportation Co (SWFT) Upgraded to Buy at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) traded up 0.20% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,167 shares. Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Swift Transportation will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 805,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,942,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 137,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Swift Transportation Company Profile

Swift Transportation Company is a multi-faceted transportation services company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated fleets of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes. The Company’ segments include Truckload, Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated and Intermodal.

