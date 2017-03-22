Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 121,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 395.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after buying an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company offers products for the treatment of epilepsy, which include extended-release oxcarbazepine (Oxtellar XR) and extended-release topiramate (Trokendi XR).

