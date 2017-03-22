SunTrust Banks Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for LPL Financial Holdings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LPL Financial Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Your IP Address:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.66.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at 39.72 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $42,914,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Barings LLC raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000.

In other news, insider George Burton White sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,428 shares of LPL Financial Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $603,851.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,112 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,615,952 shares of company stock worth $65,039,461 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. LPL Financial Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

LPL Financial Holdings Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.