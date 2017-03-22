Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Insider Sells C$985,680.00 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) insider Steven Walter Williams sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.07, for a total transaction of C$985,680.00.

Steven Walter Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Steven Walter Williams sold 40,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.83, for a total transaction of C$1,673,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Steven Walter Williams sold 90,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.01, for a total transaction of C$3,780,900.00.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) opened at 40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.21.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

