Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) remained flat at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,318 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.54 and a beta of 0.38. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.86. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company earned $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 140.54%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $166,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $463,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 416.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc (SHS) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates and develops manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating and expanding MH and RV communities.

