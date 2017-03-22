Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

INN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) traded down 0.84% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 887,084 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 38.34% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,707,000 after buying an additional 137,587 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,075,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,949,000 after buying an additional 541,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 154.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 281,771 shares during the period. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 81 hotels with over 10,957 guestrooms located in 23 states.

