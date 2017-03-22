SThree Plc (STHR) Insider Justin Hughes Sells 7,000 Shares

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Justin Hughes sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.84), for a total transaction of £21,770 ($26,886.50).

Justin Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Justin Hughes sold 90,000 shares of SThree Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.84), for a total transaction of £279,900 ($345,683.59).

On Friday, March 3rd, Justin Hughes sold 10,495 shares of SThree Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.89), for a total transaction of £33,059.25 ($40,829.01).

On Friday, February 24th, Justin Hughes sold 89,688 shares of SThree Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.94), for a total transaction of £286,104.72 ($353,346.57).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Justin Hughes sold 114,118 shares of SThree Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.00), for a total transaction of £369,742.32 ($456,641.13).

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) opened at 308.00 on Wednesday. SThree Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 221.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 355.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 390.25 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from SThree Plc’s previous dividend of $4.70.

Your IP Address:

STHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) price target on shares of SThree Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.46) price target on shares of SThree Plc in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on shares of SThree Plc from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 325 ($4.01) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. HSBC Holdings plc raised their price target on shares of SThree Plc from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of SThree Plc from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($3.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 341 ($4.21).

SThree Plc Company Profile

SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.