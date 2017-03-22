Stephen Sadler Sells 26,500 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) insider Stephen Sadler sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.38, for a total value of C$1,653,070.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephen Sadler sold 3,500 shares of Enghouse Systems Limited stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.15, for a total value of C$217,525.00.

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) opened at 62.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 33.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENGH shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions for a range of vertical markets. The Company operates through two segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group specializes in customer interaction software and services that are designed to manage customer communications across the enterprise.

