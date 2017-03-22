Stephen Randall Acquires 94,507 Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TMD) Stock

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) insider Stephen Randall bought 94,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$33,077.45.

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) remained flat at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,542 shares. Titan Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The stock’s market capitalization is $54.95 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in developing robotic surgical system for use in connection with minimally invasive surgery (MIS) (surgery without large incisions). The Company is developing the SPORT (Single Port Orifice Robotic Technology) Surgical System, a single-port/single-incision robotic surgical system to provide tele-operation (remote surgery) capabilities.

