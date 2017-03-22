Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $42.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $40.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) opened at 33.95 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post $2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. sold 140,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $5,000,113.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,730,345.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3,458.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 99,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 96,824 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 181.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

