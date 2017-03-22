StatPro Group PLC (SOG) Given “Buy” Rating at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of StatPro Group PLC (LON:SOG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 159 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and set a GBX 158 ($1.95) target price on shares of StatPro Group PLC in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

StatPro Group PLC (LON:SOG) traded up 1.16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 87.00. 19,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.02. The firm’s market cap is GBX 56.30 million. StatPro Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 73.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 115.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from StatPro Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

About StatPro Group PLC

StatPro Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of software systems and the provision of Web-based portfolio analysis and asset pricing services to the global asset management industry. The Company’s segments include Europe, South Africa and Asia Pacific (EMEAA), North America and Central.

