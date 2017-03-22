State Street Corp Raises Stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

State Street Corp raised its position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,478,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.85% of Green Plains worth $41,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $235,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $244,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) opened at 22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $866.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Green Plains Inc has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Green Plains had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business earned $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is 192.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Roth Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of Green Plains and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Brian Peterson sold 78,650 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $1,990,631.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,109.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $88,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,705.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc (Green Plains) is a vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributor of ethanol. The Company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness, Marketing and Distribution, and Partnership. The Company’s ethanol production segment is engaged in the production of ethanol and related distillers grain.

