State Street Corp Raises Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.33% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $40,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 274.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 482,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 294.5% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 607,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 453,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 93.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after buying an additional 237,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after buying an additional 169,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) opened at 39.15 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business earned $797.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider David R. Bochenek sold 5,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $206,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman David B. Amy sold 28,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $1,144,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $5,282,046. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

