State Street Corp Purchases 88,115 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.73% of Benchmark Electronics worth $40,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,946,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 43.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) opened at 31.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.65. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $608 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benchmark Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Donald Francis Adam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $643,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,078.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Peterson sold 7,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $227,541.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,769 shares in the company, valued at $761,321.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,104 shares of company stock worth $1,528,141. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.