State Street Corp Purchases 4,778 Shares of Cimpress NV (CMPR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.41% of Cimpress NV worth $40,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,877,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress NV during the third quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress NV by 12.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,262,000 after buying an additional 61,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cimpress NV by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 634,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,240,000 after buying an additional 38,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress NV by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 199,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) opened at 83.63 on Wednesday. Cimpress NV has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.60 billion.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business earned $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.24 million. Cimpress NV had a positive return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cimpress NV’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Aegis started coverage on Cimpress NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cimpress NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

In other news, insider Katryn Blake sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $106,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cornelius David Arends acquired 4,640 shares of Cimpress NV stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cimpress NV

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

