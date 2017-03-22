State Street Corp Purchases 36,977 Shares of Insulet Co. (PODD)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Insulet worth $40,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) opened at 42.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $2.45 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $48.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 87.46% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm earned $103.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $46.00 price target on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insulet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 40,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,874,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,282 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $57,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,282 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The OmniPod System consists of the OmniPod, a small, self-adhesive disposable tubeless OmniPod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.