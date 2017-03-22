State Street Corp Purchases 140,183 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.25% of Provident Financial Services worth $40,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $170,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) opened at 25.20 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Your IP Address:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Michael A. Raimonde sold 20,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $533,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $155,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,589 shares of company stock worth $1,381,107. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Inc is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.