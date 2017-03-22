State Street Corp Increases Stake in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.42% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $39,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) opened at 58.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.31. Northwest Natural Gas Co has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $66.17.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business earned $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Northwest Natural Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post $2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, CEO David A. Weber sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $33,056.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lea Anne Doolittle sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $185,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $111,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,807 shares of company stock worth $515,930 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

