State Street Corp Has $40,163,000 Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.33% of Horace Mann Educators worth $40,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3,146.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) opened at 39.85 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post $2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

