State Street Corp Has $40,153,000 Stake in KB Home (KBH)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.99% of KB Home worth $40,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 11.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 149,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $2,436,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at 19.12 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. KB Home had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

