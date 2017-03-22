State Street Corp Buys 37,534 Shares of Trex Company Inc (TREX)

State Street Corp increased its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.19% of Trex Company worth $41,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trex Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Trex Company by 136.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex Company by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex Company by 22.8% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 51,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) opened at 69.35 on Wednesday. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $78.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 2.33.

Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company earned $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.02 million. Trex Company had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 65.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. FBR & Co cut Trex Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Trex Company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Trex Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trex Company from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $306,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,632.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,423 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trex Company

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

