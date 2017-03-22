State Street Corp Boosts Position in American States Water Co (AWR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.48% of American States Water worth $41,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Comerica Bank increased its position in American States Water by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $2,646,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $4,886,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in American States Water by 4,219.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) opened at 43.97 on Wednesday. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.42.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. American States Water had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWR. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 1,100 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $50,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,580.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Kruger sold 1,250 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,512.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $344,674 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as ASUS’ subsidiaries, such as Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc (PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc (ONUS).

