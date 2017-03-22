State Street Corp Acquires 76,314 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.07% of American Assets Trust worth $40,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) opened at 41.81 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 3.91%. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.48%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.92 per share, for a total transaction of $457,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,425,555. 34.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

