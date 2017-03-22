State Street Corp Acquires 235,277 Shares of Depomed Inc (DEPO)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 235,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.64% of Depomed worth $40,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Depomed during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Depomed during the third quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Depomed during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Depomed by 21.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 32,031 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Depomed by 9.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) opened at 15.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $937.69 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Depomed Inc has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $27.02.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Depomed had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Depomed Inc will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DEPO shares. Roth Capital set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Depomed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Depomed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Depomed and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Depomed Company Profile

