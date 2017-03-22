State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 218.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) opened at 72.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Your IP Address:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.