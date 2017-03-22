State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1,222,000 Position in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Korn/Ferry International worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,096,000 after buying an additional 287,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Pax World Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) opened at 31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.47. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business earned $381.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.76 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

