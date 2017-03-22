State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1,197,000 Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 52,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 207.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 633,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 427,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) opened at 10.31 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LXP. Barclays PLC cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant properties and land. The Company’s segment is single-tenant real estate assets. The Company also provides investment advisory and asset management services to investors in the single-tenant area.

