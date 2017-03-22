State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1,168,000 Position in SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SemGroup Corp were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SemGroup Corp by 71.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,393,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,623,000 after buying an additional 996,487 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in SemGroup Corp by 63.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,838,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,977,000 after buying an additional 716,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SemGroup Corp by 117.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,229,000 after buying an additional 644,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in SemGroup Corp by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,469,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after buying an additional 311,433 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in SemGroup Corp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,348,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after buying an additional 293,025 shares during the period.

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) opened at 33.75 on Wednesday. SemGroup Corp has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.75.

SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company earned $402.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SemGroup Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SemGroup Corp will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd.

SEMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SemGroup Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC began coverage on SemGroup Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SemGroup Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, insider Carlin G. Conner purchased 7,500 shares of SemGroup Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $251,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

