State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1,159,000 Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $525,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) opened at 32.47 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,602 shares of company stock worth $438,285. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc is a retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. The Company, through its Rush Truck Centers, offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

