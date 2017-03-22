State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,694 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Electronics For Imaging worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFII. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 82.6% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 52.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 89.4% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 117.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 41.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 254,803 shares during the last quarter.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) opened at 46.55 on Wednesday. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Electronics For Imaging had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 14,967 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $680,549.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,068,890.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,287 shares of company stock worth $1,917,906. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

