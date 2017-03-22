State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in Colony Starwood Homes (SFR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,740 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Colony Starwood Homes were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFR. KBC Group NV increased its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 105.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 30.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 66.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Colony Starwood Homes during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) opened at 33.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The stock’s market cap is $3.40 billion. Colony Starwood Homes has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Colony Starwood Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Starwood Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. FBR & Co set a $38.00 target price on Colony Starwood Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

In other Colony Starwood Homes news, Director Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,922,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $127,472,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Colony Northstar, Inc. sold 7,583,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $246,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,516,732 shares of company stock valued at $374,311,419. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colony Starwood Homes Company Profile

Colony Starwood Homes, formerly Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents.

