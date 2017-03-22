S&T Bank PA Has $10,602,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $339.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company earned $61.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.28 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.58%.

Your IP Address:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $96.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Vetr downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.89 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.