SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Director Sells $432,720.00 in Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director William A. Etherington sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $432,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded up 1.12% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. 825,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm earned $400.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $40,938,000. WFG Advisors LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 759,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after buying an additional 82,776 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc (SS&C Holdings) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

