Square Inc (SQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Square to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on Square from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr lowered Square from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $18.32 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Square (NYSE:SQ) traded down 1.181% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.315. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,288 shares. Square has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.99 billion.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company earned $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.40 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. Square’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Square will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

In related news, insider Francoise Brougher sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $811,726.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. Khosla sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $17,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,911,262 shares of company stock worth $45,110,215. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Square by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Square by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.