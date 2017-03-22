Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.83 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) traded up 0.71% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,278 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.58. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $29.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.00. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $985.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post $0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director James Douglas Sanders sold 45,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $826,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,369.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,600. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,773,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after buying an additional 854,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,188,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after buying an additional 151,075 shares in the last quarter. Carve CapitalAB acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,340,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $53,835,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer that offers natural and organic food, including produce, bulk foods, meat and seafood, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The Company categorizes its products as perishable and non-perishable. Its perishable product category includes produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery.

