Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) Receives Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated their buy rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) traded down 0.436% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.285. 2,012,142 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.927 and a beta of 0.52. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,571.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

