Spectris plc’s (SXS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their overweight rating on shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,795 ($34.52) price target on shares of Spectris plc in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($25.63) price target on shares of Spectris plc in a report on Monday, December 5th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price target on shares of Spectris plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spectris plc from GBX 1,925 ($23.77) to GBX 1,968 ($24.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris plc in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,285.83 ($28.23).

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) traded down 2.75% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2437.00. 321,931 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.90 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,453.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,230.24. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,604.32 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,561.00.

Your IP Address:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share. This is a boost from Spectris plc’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

About Spectris plc

Spectris plc is a supplier of productivity-enhancing instruments and controls. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials, during research and product development processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.