South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Hilliard Lyons raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Williams Capital lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. 61,445 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC.

