Sophos Group PLC (SOPH) Insider Steve Munford Buys 2,866,194 Shares

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) insider Steve Munford purchased 2,866,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,566,752.16 ($9,345,130.49).

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) opened at 271.00 on Wednesday. Sophos Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 146.00 and a one year high of GBX 295.70. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.22 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.51.

Your IP Address:

Several research firms have weighed in on SOPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sophos Group PLC from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.77) price target on shares of Sophos Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.45) price target on shares of Sophos Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sophos Group PLC in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sophos Group PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.29 ($4.01).

Sophos Group PLC Company Profile

Sophos Group plc operates as an investment company for the Sophos Group. It is a provider of cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. Its geographic segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Americas, and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Its products under enduser security include Sophos Mobile Control 6, which is developed to include Sophos Secure Email, a personal information management container solution for e-mail, calendar and contacts, and Sophos Server Protection Advanced, which integrates server application to deliver single-click server lockdown, using Sophos Central management.

Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.